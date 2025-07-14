USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal New Zealand Navy sailors, assigned to HMNZS
Matataua, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base
USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) bring a simulated medical casualty onto the ship’s mission deck
while off the coast of Australia during exercise Talisman Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is
the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free
and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and
partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential
security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase
Stephens)
Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 06:45
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
