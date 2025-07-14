USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal New Zealand Navy sailors, assigned to HMNZS

Matataua, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base

USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) bring a simulated medical casualty onto the ship’s mission deck

while off the coast of Australia during exercise Talisman Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is

the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free

and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and

partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential

security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase

Stephens)