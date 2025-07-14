USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal Australian Navy Chief Petty Officer Simon East,

assigned to Australian Mine Warfare Team, discusses training objectives with Royal New

Zealand Navy sailors, assigned to HMNZS Matataua, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea

base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) prior to conducting boat operations off the coast of Australia

during exercise Talisman Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military

exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by

strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing

our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy

photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)