    USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal Australian Navy Chief Petty Officer Simon East,
    assigned to Australian Mine Warfare Team, discusses training objectives with Royal New
    Zealand Navy sailors, assigned to HMNZS Matataua, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea
    base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) prior to conducting boat operations off the coast of Australia
    during exercise Talisman Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military
    exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by
    strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing
    our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy
    photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 06:45
    Photo ID: 9197289
    VIRIN: 250715-N-SS370-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

