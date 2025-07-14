USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal Australian Navy Chief Petty Officer Simon East,
assigned to Australian Mine Warfare Team, discusses training objectives with Royal New
Zealand Navy sailors, assigned to HMNZS Matataua, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea
base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) prior to conducting boat operations off the coast of Australia
during exercise Talisman Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military
exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by
strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing
our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy
photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 06:45
|Photo ID:
|9197289
|VIRIN:
|250715-N-SS370-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
