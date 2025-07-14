USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal New Zealand Navy Leading Medic Adam

Armstrong, assigned to HMNZS Matataua, boards a rigid-hull inflatable boat via a ladder from

the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) off the coast of

Australia during exercise Talisman Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral

military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific

by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while

enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)