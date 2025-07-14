PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal New Zealand Navy sailors, assigned to HMNZS
Matataua, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5,
prepare a combat rubber raiding craft to be launched from the Lewis B. Puller-class
expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) off the coast of Australia during exercise
Talisman Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between
Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening
relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective
capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 06:45
|Photo ID:
|9197290
|VIRIN:
|250715-N-SS370-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.