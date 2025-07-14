USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal New Zealand Navy sailors, assigned to HMNZS

Matataua, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5,

prepare a combat rubber raiding craft to be launched from the Lewis B. Puller-class

expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) off the coast of Australia during exercise

Talisman Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between

Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening

relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective

capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)