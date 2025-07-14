Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal Australian Navy sailors, assigned to Australian
    Mine Warfare Team and Maritime Geospatial Warfare Unit, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to
    the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) conduct small
    boat operations in a rigid-hill inflatable boat off the coast of Australia during exercise Talisman
    Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia
    and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and
    interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to
    respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
    Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 06:45
    Photo ID: 9197291
    VIRIN: 250715-N-SS370-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations
    USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations
    USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations
    USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations
    USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    talismansabre25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download