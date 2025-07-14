USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal Australian Navy sailors, assigned to Australian

Mine Warfare Team and Maritime Geospatial Warfare Unit, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to

the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) conduct small

boat operations in a rigid-hill inflatable boat off the coast of Australia during exercise Talisman

Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia

and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and

interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to

respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)