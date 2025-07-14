USS John L. Canley, Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy Conduct Small Boat Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2025) — Royal Australian Navy sailors, assigned to Australian
Mine Warfare Team and Maritime Geospatial Warfare Unit, and U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to
the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) conduct small
boat operations in a rigid-hill inflatable boat off the coast of Australia during exercise Talisman
Sabre, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia
and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and
interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to
respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)
