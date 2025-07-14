Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron prepares to land during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. The 56th Rescue Squadrons’ participation in Jolly Vihar 25 highlights their continuous commitment to regional security and their ability to deliver agile, ready forces in support of NATO and U.S. objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)