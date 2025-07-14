A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron prepares to land during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. The 56th Rescue Squadrons’ participation in Jolly Vihar 25 highlights their continuous commitment to regional security and their ability to deliver agile, ready forces in support of NATO and U.S. objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 04:16
|Photo ID:
|9197225
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-EX759-1669
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.74 MB
|Location:
|KöRöS-HILL, HU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.