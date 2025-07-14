Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue

    KöRöS-HILL, HUNGARY

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron practices tactical flying operations during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 over Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Training scenarios encompass rescue and combat simulations, along with maintenance operations, that provide training opportunities to bolster the commitment to regional and international security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 04:16
    Photo ID: 9197223
    VIRIN: 250718-F-EX759-1603
    Resolution: 3030x2165
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: KöRöS-HILL, HU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue
    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue
    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue
    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue
    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue
    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue
    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue
    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue
    Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56th RQS
    WeAreNATO
    HH60W
    56th RGS
    JV25
    Jolly Vihar 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download