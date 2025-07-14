Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron practices tactical flying operations during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 over Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Training scenarios encompass rescue and combat simulations, along with maintenance operations, that provide training opportunities to bolster the commitment to regional and international security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)