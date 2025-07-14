Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron practices tactical flying operations during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 over Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Training scenarios challenge aircrew to maintain peak proficiency in personnel recovery and weapons employment fundamentals under realistic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)