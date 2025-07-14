Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron practices tactical flying operations during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 over Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. Exercise Jolly Vihar 25 demonstrates the 56th Rescue Squadrons’ ability to rapidly execute combat search and rescue operations with precision, reinforcing U.S. readiness across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)