Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue

U.S. Air Force special mission aviators assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron practice shooting targets with GAU-21s from inside an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 over Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. The 56th Rescue Squadrons’ participation in Jolly Vihar 25 highlights their continuous commitment to regional security and their ability to deliver agile, ready forces in support of NATO and U.S. objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)