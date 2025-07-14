U.S. Air Force special mission aviators assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron practice shooting targets with GAU-21s from inside an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Jolly Vihar 25 over Körös-Hill, Hungary, July 18, 2025. The 56th Rescue Squadrons’ participation in Jolly Vihar 25 highlights their continuous commitment to regional security and their ability to deliver agile, ready forces in support of NATO and U.S. objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 04:16
|Photo ID:
|9197224
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-EX759-1550
|Resolution:
|7279x5199
|Size:
|18.41 MB
|Location:
|KöRöS-HILL, HU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Jolly Vihar 25 Enhances Combat Search and Rescue [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.