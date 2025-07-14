CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 82nd Airborne Division prepares to demonstrate their combat power during Devil Avalanche, a two week exercise that will test 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22 2025. The CAB provided Aviation assets in support of Devil Avalanche; a two-week field exercise that demonstrates the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt.)