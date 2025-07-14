CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CH-47 Chinook rolls down the airfield in preparation to conduct Air Assault operations in support of Devil Avalanche, Fort Bragg North Carolina, July 22, 2025. The CAB provided Aviation assets in support of Devil Avalanche; a two-week field exercise that demonstrates the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt.)