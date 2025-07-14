CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to pilot a UH-60 Black Hawk on Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Bragg North Carolina, July 22, 2025. The CAB provided Aviation assets in support of Devil Avalanche; a two-week field exercise that demonstrates the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt.)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 00:45
|Photo ID:
|9197057
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-BD504-4255
|Resolution:
|6173x4115
|Size:
|11.84 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
