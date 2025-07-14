Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche [Image 6 of 7]

    CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    UH-60 Black Hawks stage in formation in preparation to conduct Air Assault operations, Fort Bragg North Carolina, July 22, 2025. The CAB provided Aviation assets in support of Devil Avalanche; a two-week field exercise that demonstrates the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt.)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 00:41
    Photo ID: 9197061
    VIRIN: 250723-A-BD504-6430
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.39 MB
    Location: US
