CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche

UH-60 Black Hawks stage in formation in preparation to conduct Air Assault operations, Fort Bragg North Carolina, July 22, 2025. The CAB provided Aviation assets in support of Devil Avalanche; a two-week field exercise that demonstrates the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt.)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 00:41
|Photo ID:
|9197061
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-BD504-6430
|Location:
|US
