    CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche [Image 1 of 7]

    CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    (From left) Sgt. Jose Segarra, and Spc. Leon Flowers, Paratroopers assigned to the 49th Public Affairs Detachment, 82nd Airborne Division, are given an Airfield tour by Cpt. Shervon Pope, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs Officer, at Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Bragg North Carolina, July 22, 2025. The CAB provided Aviation assets in support of Devil Avalanche; a two-week field exercise that demonstrates the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt.)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 00:46
    Photo ID: 9197055
    VIRIN: 250722-A-BD504-1293
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: US
    This work, CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

