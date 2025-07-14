CAB SAA - Devil Avalanche

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) Sgt. Jose Segarra, and Spc. Leon Flowers, Paratroopers assigned to the 49th Public Affairs Detachment, 82nd Airborne Division, are given an Airfield tour by Cpt. Shervon Pope, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs Officer, at Simmons Army Airfield, Fort Bragg North Carolina, July 22, 2025. The CAB provided Aviation assets in support of Devil Avalanche; a two-week field exercise that demonstrates the brigade’s ability to conduct large scale combat operations (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt.)