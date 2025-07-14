Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s Critical Care Air Transport Team, signals to the En Route Patient Staging System team to board the C-130 Hercules aircraft to lower their litter during training in Queensland, Australia. The partnered litter training was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)