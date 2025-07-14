Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Litter Training [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Litter Training

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s Critical Care Air Transport Team, signals to the En Route Patient Staging System team to board the C-130 Hercules aircraft to attend to a simulation patient during training on July 20, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. The combined Litter training between U.S. and partner nations is part of Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 03:19
    Photo ID: 9194758
    VIRIN: 250720-A-IX878-5729
    Resolution: 3152x2364
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Litter Training [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Litter Training
    Litter Training
    Litter Training
    Litter Training
    Litter Training
    Litter Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    talismansabre25
    interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download