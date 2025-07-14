Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Litter Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Litter Training

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and Australian service members carefully move a simulated patient from a C-130 Hercules aircraft during litter training in Queensland, Australia on July 20, 2025. The training was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 03:19
    Photo ID: 9194761
    VIRIN: 250720-A-IX878-2815
    Resolution: 5143x3857
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Litter Training [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Litter Training
    Litter Training
    Litter Training
    Litter Training
    Litter Training
    Litter Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download