U.S. and Australian service members carefully move a simulated patient from a C-130 Hercules aircraft during litter training in Queensland, Australia on July 20, 2025. The training was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)