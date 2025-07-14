Litter Training

A U.S. Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s Critical Care Air Transport Team, signals the next team from the En Route Patient Staging System team as the first team carefully moves a simulated patient onto the C-130 Hercules aircraft. The vital training better prepares service members to rapidly respond to a situation. The training was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, Both nations are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
