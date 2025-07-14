Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Litter Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Litter Training

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s Critical Care Air Transport Team, signals the next team from the En Route Patient Staging System team as the first team carefully moves a simulated patient onto the C-130 Hercules aircraft. The vital training better prepares service members to rapidly respond to a situation. The training was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, Both nations are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 03:19
    Photo ID: 9194760
    VIRIN: 250720-A-IX878-6514
    Resolution: 3744x2808
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: AU
    This work, Litter Training [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    talismansabre25
    interoperability

