Litter Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s En Route Patient Staging System team communicate over the thunder of the C-130 Hercules aircraft to safely move the simulated patient. The training took place in Queensland, Australia on July 20, 2025, as part of Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)