A U.S. Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s Critical Care Air Transport Team calls for the next four personnel from the En Route Patient Staging System team to board the C-130 Hercules aircraft and safely move the next simulated patient. The litter training took place during Talisman Sabre 2025, and prepared U.S. and partnered forces with the skills to rapidly move patients from an aircraft. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)