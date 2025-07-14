2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Flowers are presented to the family members of the U.S. Air Force Col. Johnny West, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)