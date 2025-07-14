Flowers are presented to the family members of the U.S. Air Force Col. Johnny West, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9192904
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-DY500-1075
|Resolution:
|6834x4556
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.