Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025 [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, speaks to the crowd during the 2nd Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. The 2 MXG provides safe, efficient and compliant maintenance for the 2 BW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 11:48
    Photo ID: 9192880
    VIRIN: 250718-F-DY500-1022
    Resolution: 7683x5122
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025
    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025
    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025
    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025
    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025
    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025
    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025
    2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download