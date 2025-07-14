2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, speaks to the crowd during the 2nd Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. The 2 MXG provides safe, efficient and compliant maintenance for the 2 BW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)