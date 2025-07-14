2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Bernabe Whitfield, outgoing 2nd Maintenance Group commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)