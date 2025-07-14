2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Johnny West, incoming 2nd Maintenance Group commander, speaks to the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is designed to publicize to the officers, men and women of the command the absolute transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)