2nd Maintenance Group Change of Command 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Bernabe Whitfield, outgoing 2nd Maintenance Group commander, receives the Legion of Merit award from Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 18, 2025. The Legion of Merit is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in outstanding services and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)