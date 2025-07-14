Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland [Image 6 of 15]

    US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

    BASEL, SWITZERLAND

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band rehearse during the Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 9, 2025. The Band represented the Air Force and Department of Defense as the only U.S. military branch to perform at Basel. Established in 2006, the event brought together more than 1,000 military band and drill team performers from five continents for the nine-day event, billed as the second-largest tattoo in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 09:33
    Photo ID: 9192406
    VIRIN: 250709-F-TO650-1769
    Resolution: 5522x3674
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: BASEL, CH
    This work, US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

    Air Force Band
    USAF
    military tattoo
    USAF Honor Guard
    Air Force Drill Team
    Basel Tattoo 2025

