US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at the Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 12, 2025. The Drill Team represented the Air Force and the Department of Defense as the only U.S. military branch to perform at the world’s second largest tattoo. They performed daily during the nine-day event, showcasing precise maneuvers and demonstrating the Air Force’s focus on readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)