US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

Members of the U.S. Air Force Band perform during the Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 12, 2025. The Band represented the Air Force and Department of Defense as the only U.S. military branch to perform at Basel. Established in 2006, the event brought together more than 1,000 military band and drill team performers from five continents for the nine-day event, billed as the second-largest tattoo in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)