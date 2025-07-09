US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

BASEL, Switzerland — The U.S. Air Force Band and Honor Guard Drill Team are set to showcase the precision and artistry of the American military on a global stage at the 2025 Basel Military Tattoo, running July 11-19, 2025.

After arriving in Switzerland on July 8, both groups immediately began intensive rehearsals, including a full-dress rehearsal on July 10, to create a performance that would connect with a global audience and showcase U.S. alliances.

“We want to connect with the international audience,” said Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffman, chief of production with The USAF Band. “That’s why we chose a selection of songs that everyone knows and loves such as ‘Sweet Caroline’ by Neil Diamond and ‘Country Roads’ by John Denver. After seeing the reactions at the rehearsals, I think we achieved what we set out.”

Against the backdrop of Kaserne Basel courtyard, the Drill Team and Band, represented not only the Air Force but also the Department of Defense as the only U.S. military branch to perform at the world’s second largest tattoo.

The tattoo brings together more than 1,000 performers from five continents, celebrating a long tradition of fostering diplomatic partnerships and cross-cultural exchanges. Other countries present on stage included Great Britain, Switzerland, Qatar, Jordan, Australia, Malta, Holland, and Oman.

“It’s crucial to build relationships with our partner nations and allies,” said U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing. “At a time of global uncertainty and rising strategic competition, it sends a powerful message of unity, deterrence, and shared resolve. These joint appearances reinforce partnerships, demonstrating operational readiness and project U.S. leadership and stability on the world stage.”

With more than 200,000 projected for attendance, the Air Force’s ambassadors in blue aim to stun the audience with a display of precision weapons handling, crisp marching and musical excellence.

“The Band and the Drill Team will bring so much energy to the area; the songs they’re playing are absolute crowd favorites,” said Rachel McLagan, production manager for the Basel Tattoo. “The Drill Team create so much drama with their precision that there is so much excitement, all bundled into two acts all from the U.S. Air Force.”

The show also features the iconic Scottish anthem performed by 200 bagpipers and the Highland Fling dancers. The event also marks the return of Switzerland’s Top Secret Drum Corps after a three-year hiatus, debuting their new choreography and drumstick tricks.

"I can't wait to see the performances from our international counterparts at the tattoo," said Senior Airman Zackery Easley, a ceremonial Guardsman with the USAF Honor Guard Drill Team. "Though we may not all speak the same language, music and ceremonial performance offer a unique opportunity to bridge language barriers and foster understanding between our nations."

The Drill Team and Band perform more than 100 times a year at various events, such as national sporting events and international tattoos. After Switzerland, The Drill Team will be returning to Scotland in August to perform at the 2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.