The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at the Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 14, 2025. The Drill Team represented the Air Force and the Department of Defense as the only U.S. military branch to perform at the world’s second largest tattoo. They performed daily during the nine-day event, showcasing precise maneuvers and demonstrating the Air Force’s focus on readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9192427
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-TO650-1066
|Resolution:
|8047x5365
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|BASEL, CH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland
No keywords found.