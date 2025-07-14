Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland [Image 12 of 15]

    US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

    BASEL, SWITZERLAND

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at the Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 14, 2025. The Drill Team represented the Air Force and the Department of Defense as the only U.S. military branch to perform at the world’s second largest tattoo. They performed daily during the nine-day event, showcasing precise maneuvers and demonstrating the Air Force’s focus on readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

    Air Force Band
    USAF
    military tattoo
    USAF Honor Guard
    Air Force Drill Team
    Basel Tattoo 2025

