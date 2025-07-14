US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Fareed Simpson-Hankins, a trumpeter with the U.S. Air Force Band, waves to the audience during the Band’s performance at the Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 14, 2025. The tattoo brought together more than 1,000 performers from five continents, using music and military drill performances to foster partnerships and cross-cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)