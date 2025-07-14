Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland [Image 8 of 15]

    US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

    BASEL, SWITZERLAND

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Fareed Simpson-Hankins, a trumpeter with the U.S. Air Force Band, waves to the audience during the Band’s performance at the Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 14, 2025. The tattoo brought together more than 1,000 performers from five continents, using music and military drill performances to foster partnerships and cross-cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    TAGS

    Air Force Band
    USAF
    military tattoo
    USAF Honor Guard
    Air Force Drill Team
    Basel Tattoo 2025

