    Army’s 250th Birthday Parade Pass in Review [Image 76 of 79]

    Army’s 250th Birthday Parade Pass in Review

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The U.S. Army Cadet Command leadership salutes President of the United States Donald J. Trump during the pass in review portion of the 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, 34 horses, two mules, and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    250th
    Army Birthday
    Pass in Review
    Donald Trump
    #Army250
    parade

