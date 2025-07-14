Army’s 250th Birthday Parade Pass in Review

The U.S. Army Cadet Command leadership salutes President of the United States Donald J. Trump during the pass in review portion of the 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, 34 horses, two mules, and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
