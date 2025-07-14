Army’s 250th Birthday Parade Pass in Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets from the Citadel Military College of South Carolina salute President of the United States Donald J. Trump during the pass in review portion of the 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade included Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)