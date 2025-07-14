Army’s 250th Birthday Parade Pass in Review

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division salute President of the United States Donald J. Trump during the pass in review portion of the 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Thousands of Soldiers participated in the parade to honor the Army’s legacy and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 05:24
|Photo ID:
|9191931
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-AJ780-4065
|Resolution:
|7872x4400
|Size:
|24.32 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
