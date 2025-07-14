Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army's 250th Birthday Parade Pass in Review [Image 66 of 79]

    Army’s 250th Birthday Parade Pass in Review

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division salute President of the United States Donald J. Trump during the pass in review portion of the 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Thousands of Soldiers participated in the parade to honor the Army’s legacy and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 05:24
    Photo ID: 9191934
    VIRIN: 250614-A-AJ780-4066
    Resolution: 8111x4077
    Size: 22.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Army's 250th Birthday Parade Pass in Review [Image 79 of 79], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    250th
    Army Birthday
    Pass in Review
    Donald Trump
    #Army250
    parade

