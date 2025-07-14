Army’s 250th Birthday Parade Pass in Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division salute President of the United States Donald J. Trump during the pass in review portion of the 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Thousands of Soldiers participated in the parade to honor the Army’s legacy and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)