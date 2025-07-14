Team Andersen first responders take action during REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rewi Caron, left, a squad leader for the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, and Richard Baluyut, 36th SFS police officer, perform tactical combat casualty care on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty drill testing the capabilities of first responders and incorporated Expeditionary Medical Support during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)