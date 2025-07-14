Team Andersen first responders take action during REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Rewi Caron, a squad leader for the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, cordons an affected area after a simulated attack during a mass casualty drill testing the capabilities of first responders and incorporated Expeditionary Medical Support during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)