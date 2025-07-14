Team Andersen first responders take action during REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rewi Caron, a squad leader for the 254th Security Forces Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, performs tactical combat casualty care on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty drill testing the capabilities of first responders and incorporated Expeditionary Medical Support as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC, part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)