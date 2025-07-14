Team Andersen first responders take action during REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron secures gauze on a simulated casualty’s head during a mass casualty drill testing the capabilities of first responders and incorporated Expeditionary Medical Support during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)