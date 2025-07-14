Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen first responders take action during REFORPAC 25 [Image 5 of 6]

    Team Andersen first responders take action during REFORPAC 25

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jesse Owings, 36th Wing Inspector General readiness exercise chief, wears an exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 patch during a mass casualty exercise testing the capabilities of first responders and incorporated Expeditionary Medical Support at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

