    Team Andersen first responders take action during REFORPAC 25 [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Andersen first responders take action during REFORPAC 25

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    Mary Ann Galang, 36th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, pulls caution tape for a cordon during a mass casualty drill testing the capabilities of first responders and incorporated Expeditionary Medical Support during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC, part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 9191168
    VIRIN: 250718-F-CX880-1166
    Resolution: 4392x2928
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 3
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen first responders take action during REFORPAC 25 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen Air Force Base
    Mass Casualty exercise
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    security forces
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    Resolute Force Pacific
    Department-Level Exercise series

