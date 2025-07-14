Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin

    TRACY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by John Johnson 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Marine Corps Col. Brogan Issitt, incoming commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, California (center), provides remarks during a change of command ceremony at DLA Distribution San Joaquin July 15.

    Issitt assumed command of DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, from Marine Corps Col. Kevin Chunn during a ceremony held at DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, July 15. Perry Knight, acting commander, DLA Distribution, presided over the event.

    (DoD photo by John Johnson, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 08:08
    Photo ID: 9187616
    VIRIN: 250715-D-TG002-1014
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: TRACY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin [Image 11 of 11], by John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    DLA Distribution
    DLA Distribution San Joaquin
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download