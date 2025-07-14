Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps Col. Brogan Issitt, incoming commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, California (center), provides remarks during a change of command ceremony at DLA Distribution San Joaquin July 15.



Issitt assumed command of DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, from Marine Corps Col. Kevin Chunn during a ceremony held at DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, July 15. Perry Knight, acting commander, DLA Distribution, presided over the event.



(DoD photo by John Johnson, released)