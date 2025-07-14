Marine Corps Col. Kevin Chunn, outgoing commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, California (center), shakes hands with Marine Corps Col. Brogan Issitt, incoming commander, DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California (right), during a change of command ceremony at DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, July 15.
(DoD photo by John Johnson, released)
Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
