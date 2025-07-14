Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Puruggan (right) passes the guidon to Marine Corps Col. Kevin Chunn, outgoing commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, California (left), during a change of command ceremony in which Marine Corps Col. Brogan Issitt assumed command of DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, July 15.
(DoD photo by John Johnson, released)
This work, Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin [Image 11 of 11], by John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin
Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
Change of Command Ceremony