Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin

Marine Corps Col. Brogan Issitt assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, California, from Marine Corps Col. Kevin Chunn during a ceremony held at DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, July 15.



Perry Knight, acting commander, DLA Distribution, presided over the event and highlighted the dedication and achievements of the DLA Distribution San Joaquin team.



“Day in and day out, you’ve shown a commitment to excellence,” Knight said. “DLA Distribution San Joaquin ensures our warfighters and partners around the world have what they need to accomplish their mission."



Knight also presented Chunn with the Defense Superior Service Medal in recognition of his strategic leadership and notable accomplishments while in command.



“Kevin, your leadership here at San Joaquin has been truly amazing,” Knight said. “You expertly managed the command’s second-largest distribution center and achieved incredible success.”



Knight welcomed Issitt to the DLA Distribution team. Issitt previously served as the DLA Marine Corps Senior Service Integrator, responsible for coordinating DLA support impacting Marine Corps readiness. He was commissioned in 2002 after enlisting in the Marine Corps Reserve in 1996 and has since served in various leadership positions, including deployments to Iraq and support for tsunami relief in Indonesia. Issitt is a Joint Qualified Officer with extensive experience in logistics and operations, holding a Master of Science in Management and attending multiple military schools, including the Joint Forces Staff College and the Army Command and General Staff College.



“Since it’s opening, DLA Distribution San Joaquin has provided critical support to the U.S. military in every major conflict as well as support to countless humanitarian aid missions,” Issitt said. “To this day, DLA Distribution San Joaquin continues to posture material in the warfighter’s pursuit of strategic strength to deter adversaries, and if necessary, to enable the defeat of those who would challenge us.”



DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, is the Defense Department's western strategic distribution platform, providing around-the-clock logistics support to America's armed forces worldwide. Functioning as a critical hub, they consolidate and ship materiel, operation and Unitized Group Rations, to support warfighters, particularly in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operation and utilize dedicated truck programs to efficiently serve customers within the continental United States.

