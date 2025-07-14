Issitt succeeds Chunn as commander of DLA Distribution San Joaquin

Perry Knight, acting commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution (right), provides remarks during a change of command ceremony at DLA Distribution San Joaquin July 15.
Marine Corps Col. Brogan Issitt assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, California, from Marine Corps Col. Kevin Chunn during a ceremony held at DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, July 15. Perry Knight, acting commander, DLA Distribution, presided over the event.
(DoD photo by John Johnson, released)
