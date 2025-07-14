52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josue Gonzalez-Rubio, 52nd Security Forces Squadron kennel master, and Axel, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, provide a live subject for training during canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. With MWDs often serving on the front lines, the skills gained in this training can mean the difference between life and death for these vital partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)